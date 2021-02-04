Netflix's Behind Her Eyes trailer brings you a dream

Image : Netflix

Netflix knows people love a thrilling mindfuck and Behind Her Eyes, the latest awaited thriller, is set to premiere on February 17.

Based on the hit novel by Sarah Pinborough, Behind Her Eyes is about a single mother named Louise (Simona Brown), who works as a secretary and falls for her psychiatrist boss, David (Tome Bateman). But he’s married to the seemingly perfect Adele (Eve Hewson). Things start to get strange when Louise ends up befriending Adele and unravels some deep, dark secrets.

The trailer has a similar feel to Netflix’s recent thriller I’m Thinking Of Ending Things and we’ll just say that much like that other Netflix original, it’s far better if you don’t read the book and embrace all the surprises.



Watch the trailer below.