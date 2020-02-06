Netflix's adaptation of Jennifer Niven's tear-jerking All The Bright Places gets a trailer

Screenshot : YouTube

Jennifer Niven’s All The Bright Places lit up the YA lit world when it arrived in 2015, and suckers for that novel’s tear-stained drama will no doubt flock to Netflix’s upcoming adaptation, which stars Elle Fanning and Justice Smith as teens whose love triumphs over their struggles with mental illness. Today, the streamer released the film’s first trailer.

Fanning looks endearing as the film’s embattled heroine, and the film marks the latest in a career that balances high-minded exercises (The Neon Demon, 20th Century Women, The Beguiled) with crowd-pleasing fare (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, How To Talk To Girls At Parties). She’ll next appear in Hulu’s comedic exploration of Catherine The Great.

Here’s a synopsis for All The Bright Places:

Based on the internationally bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven, All The Bright Places tells the story of Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith), who meet and change each other’s lives forever. As they struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past, they come together, discovering that even the smallest places and moments can mean something. This compelling drama provides a refreshing and human take on the experience of mental illness, its impact on relationships, as well as the beauty and lasting impact of young love.

Keegan-Michael Key, Alexandra Shipp, and Luke Wilson round out the cast of the movie, which hits Netflix on February 28.