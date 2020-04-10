Photo : Netflix

After The Circle established Netflix’s reality bonafides, the streamer successfully pivoted to horny trash with Love Is Blind. Now, they’re looking to blow the likes of Temptation Island out of the water with Too Hot To Handle, a reality series with a premise as simple as it is brilliant: Bring the hot people together and tell them they get no money if they kiss, rub, or fuck. That’s very hard for hot people!

The ostensible goal of Too Hot To Handle is to force these “serial singletons” to “form deeper emotional connections,” but what it will actually serve to do is slip a few more layers of shame into their eventual hookups; not only will they have to justify their actions to their housemates, but they’ll also have convinced themselves that they actually like the person for whom they’re breaking the rules. It’s a thin line between lust and love, and we are very excited to watch these impossibly attractive people slip and slide all over it.

Advertisement

All eight episodes will be available on April 17.

