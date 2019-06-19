Photo: Gareth Cattermole (Getty Images)

The perpetually busy Lin-Manuel Miranda has more than his share of irons in the fire. With the long-awaited film adaptation of his Tony-winning musical In The Heights actually in production, a brief return to Broadway for a four-month stage run of his improvisational hip-hop show Freestyle Love Supreme, and a steady presence in television (both in front of and behind the camera) between His Dark Materials and Fosse/Verdon, certainly there isn’t any additional room for anything else, right? Ha! Anyone who has marathoned the Hamilton cast recording more times than they can count knows intimately that there is (inexplicably) always room for the willing. Now, thanks to Netflix’s willingness to withstand a suspenseful bidding war, Miranda can officially include his directorial turn at the late Jonathan Larson’s Tick, Tick...Boom! to his growing list of things to unleash unto the masses.

Per Variety, Dear Evan Hansen writer Stephen Levenson will be adapting the script based on the original stage show while Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Julie Oh are producing alongside Miranda. Andrew Garfield is reportedly the top choice to star in the adaptation -an appropriate choice, considering his Tony-winning performance in Angels In America - but nothing is official as of yet.

Set in 1990. Tick, Tick...Boom! is an autobiographical musical about an aspiring musical theater composer named Jon, who frets about his lack of achievement on the eve of his 30th birthday. Larson was also the playwright behind the musical theater staple Rent.