Photo: Netflix

“If the truth is inconvenient, they don’t believe it.” Such is the takeaway from the first trailer for Netflix’s Unbelievable, a new limited series inspired by ProPublica’s Pulitzer Prize-winning article “An Unbelievable Story Of Rape.” Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever stars as a teenager whose story of a sexual assault is dismissed by investigators, while Toni Collette and Merritt Wever round out the cast as detectives who meet while investigating similar cases of intruder rapes. What emerges is a systemic failure on the part of law enforcement to properly investigate claims of sexual assault, as well as an exploration of the enduring trauma born from it.

Oscar nominees Lisa Cholodenko (The Kids Are All Right) and Susannah Grant (Erin Brockovich) are counted among the eight-episode series’ creative team, as is Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon.

See a trailer for the series below ahead of its September 13 premiere.