L to R: Jerry Seinfeld ( Lisa Lake), Ali Wong(Frazer Harrison), and Dave Chappelle (Charley Gallay) Image : Getty Images

For its first major comedy festival, Netflix is exercising about the same amount of modesty that it applies to its library of original programming. That is to say, when the folks behind the streaming giant put together the lineup of featured comedians, we can only assume that every name was followed with a shrug and a casual “sure, why not?”

Netflix Is A Joke Fest, which was announced today, will include a mix of live and prerecorded performances from the likes of Jerry Seinfeld, Ali Wong, Dave Chappelle, Martin Lawrence, Whoopi Goldberg, Jenny Slate, and many, many more. The week-long event will take place in Los Angeles April 27 through May 3 with over 100 live shows, events, and activations. All recorded shows will be available to stream on Netflix at a later date.

Advertisement

The festival will feature a number of events that will go beyond the standard stand-up show (though there will be no shortage of those), including a Q&A with Kevin Hart, a Schitt’s Creek farewell affair with the cast (which better include Moira’s wigs), and The Hall, which will honor George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers and Robin Williams. In addition, it will include STAND OUT: An LGBTQ+ Celebration with headliners Alan Carr, Hannah Gadsby, Margaret Cho, Rosie O’Donnell, Sandra Bernhard, and Wanda Sykes, to name a few.

Pre-sale begins tomorrow, March 3 on the event’s website. Tickets will be made available to general public on Friday, March 6 at 10 AM PST. Check out the preview of events below. The prerecorded event s are noted as such. If you plan on attending, you’ll want to visit the website for regular updates.

THE THEATRE AT ACE HOTEL

The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up (recorded)

The best comedians of today honoring the greatest stand-up comedians of all-time. With appearances by Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman, & Wanda Sykes.

Advertisement

THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL

Chappelle’s

An evening of music and comedy featuring Dave Chappelle and very special guests.

THE GREEK

STAND OUT: An LGBTQ+ celebration at The Greek Theatre (recorded)

A Historic Celebration of the best in LGBTQ+ Comedy. Legends, headliners, and top emerging talent will share the same stage at The Greek Theatre for an unforgettable and unprecedented stand-up event with special guests and musical performances. Headliners include Alan Carr, Hannah Gadsby, Margaret Cho, Rosie O’Donnell, Sandra Bernhard and Wanda Sykes. Presenters include Demi Lovato, Graham Norton, Lily Tomlin, Ruby Rose. Featuring Bianca Del Rio, Fortune Feimster, Gina Yashere, Guy Branum, James Adomian, Joel Kim Booster, Judy Gold, Lea DeLaria, Mae Martin, Marsha Warfield, Matteo Lane, Patti Harrison, Rhea Butcher, Sam Jay, Scott Thompson, Solomon Georgio, Trixie Mattel and more. STAND OUT is produced by Page Hurwitz and Wanda Sykes for Push It Productions.

Advertisement

THE FONDA

That’s My Time with David Letterman (recorded)

Legendary late night host David Letterman returns to his roots to showcase some of today’s finest stand up comedians to perform and then join him for a one-of-a-kind interview.

Advertisement

THE PALLADIUM

Netflix Is A Joke at The Palladium Hosted by Jamie Foxx (recorded)

Megastar and Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx hosts this loaded lineup featuring some of his favorite comedians!

Advertisement

Netflix Is A Joke at The Palladium Hosted by Amy Schumer (recorded)

Movie star and powerhouse standup Amy Schumer hosts this epic night filled with some of Netflix’s hottest comedians!

Advertisement

Netflix Is A Joke at The Palladium Hosted by Martin Lawrence (recorded)

From Def Comedy Jam 25, superstar comedian Martin Lawrence returns to Netflix to host an evening of heavy hitting stand-up.

Advertisement

Netflix Is A Joke at The Palladium Hosted by Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin (recorded)

Comedy icons and Grace & Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin host an evening of top notch stand-up from an all-lady lineup.

Advertisement

THE WILTERN

Sebastian Maniscalco live

Ali Wong: The Milk and Money Tour live

2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer live podcast

The Degenerates Live Hosted by Jim Jefferies

The Degenerates is BACK and it’s LIVE. You loved the first two seasons of this no-holds-barred comedy show featuring the hottest rising stars of comedy. Now this crude and lewd show is hitting LA for a special Live edition hosted by Jim Jefferies featuring Big Jay Oakersen, Christina P, Ms. Pat, Robert Kelly and more.

Advertisement

Ronny Chieng live

Park Na-rae live

Ken Jeong live

Chelsea Handler live

THE ORPHEUM

Kevin Hart in Conversation

A moderated Q&A session with comedy superstar and business mogul Kevin Hart.

Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour

Schitt’s Creek: The Farewell Tour with Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy , Noah Reid, Emily Hampshire

Advertisement

Join Schitt’s Creek cast members for a live, interactive evening that promises to be fun and insightful while giving fans an insider’s look into the making of the series.

Jack Whitehall live

WILSHIRE EBELL

Mike Birbiglia live

Congratulations with Chris D’Elia live podcast

Michelle Wolf live

Middleditch & Schwartz improv live

PALACE

Norm Macdonald live

THE AVALON

Pete Davidson & Best Friends (recorded)

Pete Davidson and his friends are doing stand-up comedy for you and your friends.

Advertisement

Los Comediantes de Latinoamérica (recorded)

Los Comediantes de Latinoamérica is a loaded stand up show featuring a who’s who of Latin American comedians. Special guests include Fabrizio Copano, Liss Pereira, Ricardo O’Farrill, and Ricardo Quevedo.

Advertisement

The India All Star Show hosted by Vir Das (recorded)

The India All Star Show is jam packed with the best stand up comedians from India featuring performances in both Hindi and English. Special guests include: Aditi Mittal, Amit Tandon, Kanan Gill, Kaneez Surka, Kenny Sebastian, Prashasti Singh, and Sumukhi Suresh.

Advertisement

REGENT

Marlon Wayans live

Russell Howard live

Deon Cole live

Christina Pazsitzky live

Vir Das live

LARGO

Jacqueline Novak Get On Your Knees live

Jenny Slate live

Katherine Ryan live

Tom Papa & Fortune Feimster live

Whitney Cummings & Friends live

DYNASTY TYPEWRITER

Cristela Alonzo live

Taylor Tomlinson live

Catherine Cohen live

London Hughes live

Mo Gilligan live

The Endless Honeymoon with Moshe Kasher & Natasha Leggero live podcast

COMEDY UNION

The Arsenio Hall Comedy Showcase (recorded for SiriusXM)

Arsenio Hall presents a lineup of the funniest comedians in LA at the legendary Comedy Union.

Advertisement

IMPROV

Whindersson Nunes & Friends live

They Ready Live live

Luenell live

IMPROV LAB

Janelle James & Friends live

K. Trevor Wilson live

Ms. Pat live

LAUGH FACTORY

Best of Canada live

THE ROOSEVELT HOTEL

Tim Dillon live

Chad Goes Deep “Going Deep” live podcast

THE BELASCO

Felipe Esparza live

DETAILS FORTHCOMING

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attell Season 2 (recorded)

Best buds Jeff Ross and Dave Attell are bringing their uncut savagery for an all new season of Bumping Mics. Inviting friends and special guests from all over comedy to hang, riff and roast one another. No mic will go un-bumped.

Advertisement

Aunty Donna live sketch