Screenshot : Netflix

As Jurassic World: Dominion’s various affronts against Chris Pratt’s God continue to wreak havoc on the beleaguered production—delayed to 2022 and plagued by COVID-19—the franchise is waving a road flare over on Netflix, hoping you’ll be distracted by the announcement that a second season of its Camp Cretaceous series will return with a new season sooner than anyone expected. Ah, the joys of animation in a global pandemic!

Advertisement

Dreamworks Animation announced this morning that a second season of the spin-off is “coming soon,” which implies that 2021, which is as close to a release date as we have yet, is also “coming soon.” The first season unfolded during the events of Jurassic World, just on a different area of the island filled with teens. In our review, we praised the series for how it “syncs up perfectly with its live-action cousin, not just in the details of its plot but how that plot’s momentum is sped up by pure, abject stupidity, far exceeding mere man-tampers-with-nature hubris.” A ringing endorsement, that.

Advertisement

“Season 2 will find the stranded campers struggling to survive on Isla Nublar as the series charges forward beyond the events of the Jurassic World film,” teases a press release. Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall remain the executive producers on the series.



Watch a brief teaser below: