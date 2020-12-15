Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Netflix teases new worlds, evil(er) plots in new Disenchantment trailer

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming Distractions
Image: Netflix

Bean, Elfo, Luci, and the rest of Dreamland will return to Netflix next month for a new installment of Disenchantment, Matt Groening’s increasingly delightful medieval romp. On January 15, the streamer will premiere the first chunk of season 2, a.k.a. part 3, a.k.a. the first new Disenchantment episodes in more than a year.

“Bean must step up her princess game amid royal plots, deepening mysteries, King Zøg’s increasing instability, and concerns about who will rule Dreamland,” reads a synopsis, which arrives alongside a new trailer for the series teasing evil plots, bad trips, and new worlds (Steamland!).

Watch it below:

Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, and Nat Faxon reprise their roles as the series’ core trio, with the storied likes of John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, and Matt Berry rounding out the voice cast.

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

