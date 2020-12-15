Image : Netflix

Bean, Elfo, Luci, and the rest of Dreamland will return to Netflix next month for a new installment of Disenchantment, Matt Groening’s increasingly delightful medieval romp. On January 15, the streamer will premiere the first chunk of season 2, a.k.a. part 3, a.k.a. the first new Disenchantment episodes in more than a year.

Advertisement

“Bean must step up her princess game amid royal plots, deepening mysteries, King Zøg’s increasing instability, and concerns about who will rule Dreamland,” reads a synopsis, which arrives alongside a new trailer for the series teasing evil plots, bad trips, and new worlds (Steamland!).

Watch it below:

Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, and Nat Faxon reprise their roles as the series’ core trio, with the storied likes of John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, and Matt Berry rounding out the voice cast.