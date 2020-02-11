Netflix signs up for another course of Sex Education

Sex Education Photo : Sam Taylor ( Netflix )

Netflix will remain dedicated to its studies of human nature, Shakespeare, and Gillian Anderson—Deadline reports the streamer has renewed Laurie Nunn’s Sex Education for season three. It’s hardly a surprising move, given that Netflix was recently touting Sex Education’s viewership.

T he raunchy but poignant British comedy stars Asa Butterfield as the formerly uptight Otis, an insightful teen trying to make it out of adolescence in one piece. Ncuti Gatwa plays Eric, Otis’ best friend and one of the series’ breakout characters. Gillian Anderson saunters around draped in velvet, dispensing advice as Dr. Jean Milburn, a prominent sex therapist and Otis’ mother. The series grew even hornier and more heartfelt in its second season, which premiered January 9. Though several new matches were struck, Sex Education ended with a couple of cliffhangers, which will presumably be resolved in the newly ordered third season.

Netflix shared this renewal announcement video that, oddly enough, features Alistair Petrie, who plays the repressed headmaster of the school instead of one of the smart, witty teens like Maeve (Emma Mackey), Ola (Patricia Allison), and Lily (Tanya Reynolds) who attend it. In light of season two, we wish Mr. Groff all the best—we’re just saying, it would’ve been nice to see some rehearsal footage from Lily’s twisted take on Romeo And Juliet.