That “Epstein didn’t kill himself” has become a rallying cry for right-wing loons doesn’t negate the fact that the heinous crimes of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein run deeper than most probably realize. Just within the last month it was revealed that MIT and Harvard University had been downplaying their extensive ties to the billionaire. And now Netflix is dipping its toe into the murky orbit of Epstein’s criminality with a documentary, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich.

Epstein’s penchant for underaged girls was an open secret for years, long before the Miami Herald cracked the case open with its Perversion of Justice series in 2018. Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors, but he died in his jail cell before he could head to trial. It was ruled a suicide, but the details are sketchy.

Per the below trailer, the documentary will dig into the basics of the Epstein story, as well as the coterie of high-profile figures, including celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz and the in-the-wind socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who helped him routinely evade justice and continue abusing underaged girls. The lax deal given to him in 2008 by Alexander Acosta, Trump’s former labor secretary, is declared in the below clip as “one of the worst failures of the criminal justice system.”

The four-part docuseries was directed by Lisa Bryant and produced by Academy Award nominee Joe Berlinger (Paradise Lost, Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes) and novelist James Patterson, who published his own book about Epstein in 2016.

Here’s a synopsis:

Leading up to his 2019 arrest, mysterious tycoon Jeffrey Epstein was accused of abusing women and underage girls for decades, assembling a network of enablers to help carry out and cover up his crimes. Epstein came from humble beginnings yet managed to lie and manipulate his way to the top of the financial world. He eventually gained tremendous wealth and power while running an international sex trafficking ring. The serial sex abuser made a secret plea deal with the government in 2008 avoiding a potential life sentence and continued to abuse women. With their frightening firsthand accounts, Epstein’s accusers are the leading voices in director Lisa Bryant’s four-part docuseries JEFFREY EPSTEIN: FILTHY RICH. By revealing their emotional scars, some for the very first time, the sisterhood of survivors intend to stop predators — and the American justice system — from silencing the next generation.

It hits Netflix on May 27.