Illustration : Netflix

Netflix announced its animated spin-off of the Jurassic World franchise last year, teasing a kid-friendly series we assume will contain at least one (1) gymnastics-related raptor death. Lost World director Steven Spielberg, after all, serves as one of the show’s executive producers, as does Jurassic World’s Colin Trevorrow. Today, Netflix shared both a premiere date—September 18—and a teaser trailer.

“Set against the timeline of the blockbuster film Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar,” reads a synopsis, gently sidestepping the presumably ghastly fates of the other campers. “When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realizes their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers.”



Expect plenty of nods to the original series—the teaser shows us a few shots directly inspired by the larger franchise—as well as some novel CGI renditions of dinosaurs both familiar and not.

Watch the teaser below, and cross your fingers that John Williams iconic score is eventually swapped out for this, the saddest song about dinosaurs ever written .

The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil and Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell lead the voice cast, with Paul-Mikél Williams, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, Raini Rodriguez, Sean Giambrone, and Kausar Mohammed rounding things out as the imperiled teens.

Netflix will premiere all eight episodes of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ first season on September 18. Jurassic Park: Dominion, the third film in the World trilogy , is currently one of the first blockbuster films back into production. Despite rumors, t hey claim nobody’s got COVID yet.