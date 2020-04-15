Image : Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ( Netflix )

Kimmy’s back, babies! And she’s bringing all her best pals along for a brand new, interactive special on Netflix. The streaming service has announced a May 12 premiere date for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend via a short teaser and a handful of first-look images:

Advertisement

Like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, viewers will determine the outcome of Kimmy’s new adventure—hopefully with more entertaining results. Although applying the interactive concept to Kimmy Schmidt initially seemed like a pretty stupid idea, the actual teaser looks promising. And maybe that’s not terribly surprising, given that the series always had a whimsical element . This thing just might be goofy enough to work!

Advertisement

Ellie Kemper is joined by returning cast members Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane, and Jon Hamm for the special, which is described as follows:

Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) sets off on her biggest adventure yet. Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes. Will you foil the Reverend’s (Jon Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots? So grab your remote and a tray of delicious scrod, ‘cause Kimmy’s got her own Netflix interactive special!

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend also features Daniel Radcliffe, Fred Armisen, Johnny Knoxville, Amy Sedaris, Chris Parnell, and Jack McBrayer. More photos from the special below:

Image : Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ( Netflix )

Advertisement

Image : Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ( Netflix )

Image : Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ( Netflix )

Advertisement