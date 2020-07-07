Photo : Netflix

Netflix’s Robert Stack-less reboot of the Robert Stack-heavy Unsolved Mysteries has barely been out for a week, and apparently it’s wasting no time in helping solve these mysteries. Per a recent USA Today piece , the show’s co-creator and executive producer, Terry Dunn Meurer, claims to have already started receiving credible tips from viewers in regards to the six new episodes, each of which focuses on a perplexing death, disappearance, or (cue the music) potential alien abduction.

So far, the crew behind the reboot has passed along tips to the FBI relating to the 2004 case of Alonzo Brooks and the “suicide” of the premiere’s Rey Rivera , as well as the disappearance of Lena Chapin, who was set to testify against her mom in the murder trial of her stepfather.

Unfortunately, nothing so far seems to have developed regarding that French murder house, which is a shame, because seriously—how batshit was that story, right?

