Photo : A Secret Love ( Netflix )

A League Of Their Own is one of the greatest sports movies of all time, but hiding within the true story that inspired that film is another, equally remarkable one: A romantic relationship between two women that remained secret for over six decades. That story is the subject of the new Netflix documentary A Secret Love, which debuts on April 29. Directed by Chris Bolan (Billions), executive produced by Jason Blum, and produced by Ryan Murphy, A Secret Love explores the lives of Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, whose relationship was kept hidden—even from their loved ones—until very recently. This trailer is basically daring you not to cry (and Tom Hanks would like to remind you that there is no crying in baseball):

Here’s the official synopsis for A Secret Love: