Netflix renews The Umbrella Academy for season 3

Photo : Netflix

Hark, the benevolent gods of Netflix have bestowed upon ye dorks another season of The Umbrella Academy, the wildly popular series based on the wildly popular comic book of the same name. The Wrap reports that the streaming service has officially given the green light to a third installment, with Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore all on board to return alongside showrunner Steve Blackman and producers Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. Though additional details, including plot and guest stars, have yet to be revealed, the new season will presumably pick up where the second left off (no doy). A little refresher on the plot of that season, which saw the super-powered family scattered throughout time following the apocalyptic conclusion of season one:



Five (Gallagher) warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s (Page) 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right — the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which — spoiler alert! — turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.

Season two was a marked improvement over the first—a trend that hopefully continues with the third installment, which will likely debut sometime in 2021.