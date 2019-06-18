Photo: Netflix

If you enjoy side-eyeing your wardrobe and spending the weekend in an emotionally compromised state, then you are in luck: Netflix has renewed their Emmy-winning hit Queer Eye for two additional seasons. What’s more, fans do not have to wait long at all for the return of the Fab Five as season four makes its fashionable debut in just one month, on July 19. The official Queer Eye Twitter page tweeted the much-anticipated announcement today.

Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, and Karamo Brown return to Kansas City to unleash their brand of unrelenting self worth in a maelstrom of color corrector, simple salads, flattering button-up shirts, and friendship. Maybe now would be a good time to put in your order for the Jones Sisters’ barbecue sauce that was featured during the Fab Five’s last trip to Kansas City.

Per a recent press release, season five will begin production on June 24 in Philidelphia and will premiere sometime in 2020. If you don’t feel like waiting the month to reunite with your favorite self improvement gurus, you can wade through the cameos of the latest Taylor Swift video and catch a glimpse.