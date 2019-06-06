Photo: John P. Fleenor (Netflix)

You know what they say about the devil: You just can’t keep him down, and also, he’s very, very sexy. To be fair, they mostly only say that last bit about the version of Satan who shows up in Netflix’s Lucifer (and also probably Supernatural, if we’re being 100 percent honest), but still, the first part generally applies. Which is why it’s not entirely shocking to learn that the former Fox show—which Netflix rescued for a fourth season that ran earlier this year, to generally strong acclaim—has now been renewed by the streaming service one more time before going off the air for good.

Netflix announced the news via Twitter, with star Tom Ellis shouting to the high heavens (or wherever) about the renewal notice. Per TVLine, there’s no word yet on what kind of episode order the show’s fifth season will get, but presumably the news will give showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich enough room to put the Morningstar to bed for good. Evil.

