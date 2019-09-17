Today, Netflix released a trailer for Living Undocumented, a new documentary series about eight undocumented immigrant families living in the United States. According to a press release, the idea is to use their stories—which range from “harrowing to hopeful”—to “illuminate and humanize the complex U.S. immigration system” while showing the various struggles they have to endure “in their quest to pursue the American dream.” Other than the basic premise, the big attention-grabbing hook that Netflix is pushing Living Undocumented with is that it’s produced by Selena Gomez. She released a statement of her own, saying that she wanted to work on this project because “the word immigrant has seemingly become a negative word” in the last few years and she wants to really show what it’s like to live in the U.S. as an undocumented immigrant.

The press release doesn’t mention a certain motherfucker who’s been putting children in cages, but you know his dark presence is going to hang over this whole thing—implying a heavier lean on the harrowing side of things than the hopeful side. Living Undocumented hits Netflix on October 2.