Sarah Cooper has built a social media empire on the back of her Trump lip-sync TikTok videos, and lately she’s been parlaying that into a regular media empire in the form of a guest-hosting spot on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and an upcoming Netflix variety special called Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine. Today, Netflix released some details and preview images from the special, and holy cow, there are a lot of famous people involved in this thing. A press release bills the special as a series of vignettes “dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects,” with a “fantastic array” of special guests stopping by for “short interviews, sketches, and more shenanigans.”



Here’s the list of guest stars, just in case you wanted to challenge Cooper on that “fantastic array” claim: Maya Rudolph, Aubrey Plaza, Ben Stiller, Connie Chung, Danielle Brooks, Eddie Pepitone, Helen Mirren, Jane Lynch, Jonathan Van Ness, Jordan Black, Marcella Arguello, Megan Thee Stallion, Tommy Davidson, Whoopi Goldberg, Winona Ryder, Jon Hamm, Fred Armisen, and Marisa Tomei—and, again, this is all pretty much on the strength of Cooper’s TikTok following.

You can see some of those famous people in the preview images that Netflix has released, which are below. Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine, which was directed by Natasha Lyonne and counts Rudolph among its executive producers, will premiere on Netflix on October 27.



