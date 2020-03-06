Photo : Beth Dubber ( Netflix )

RuPaul’s misfit buddy dramedy AJ And The Queen had barely made its way down the interstate before Netflix decided to pull the plug . The drag performer and series co- creator announced the sudden cancellation on Twitter today, stating that “Netflix has decided to not extend [their] road trip across America ” after only one season. The show began streaming all ten episodes on January 10.

Advertisement

RuPaul starred as Ruby Red, a drag performer poised for retirement until his savings were stolen. Determined to make his money back, he hits the road with a straight-shooting 10-year-old named AJ to perform at night clubs around the country. The pair travel ac ross America in a dingy van, and through their interactions with a gaggle of Drag Race alumni spread messages of love and family. Our own Liz Shannon Miller described AJ And The Queen as “ a charming sitcom showcase for the man beneath the wigs” As of now, there are no available details surrounding the streaming platform’s decision.