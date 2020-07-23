Netflix pulls the plug on Chris D'Elia and Bryan Callen prank show

Chris D’Elia and Bryan Callen Photo : Vincent Sandoval/WireImage ( Getty Images )

More than a month ago, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Comedy Central pulled a Workaholics episode that featured comedian Chris D’Elia playing a child molestor from their respective platforms. D’Elia had recently been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, with some saying he sexually harassed them when they were underage. At the time, we noted that the second season of You, in which D’Elia plays a comedian who preys on underage girls, was still available on Netflix. It still is, possibly because pulling a whole TV season is more complicated than pulling a single episode, but Netflix is still distancing itself from D’Elia. As reported by The Los Angeles Times, the streaming platform has canceled plans for a prank show that would’ve starred D’Elia and fellow comedian Bryan Callen (who the outlet refers to as “one of [D’Elia’s] best friends”).

The project was just picked up this summer before the allegations came out and hadn’t actually gone into production, but a spokesperson for Netflix confirmed that it is no longer happening. As for Callen, the LA Times story goes a bit into how he has reacted to the accusations against D’Elia, with him first saying he didn’t want to believe it and later deleting any photos with D’Elia from his Instagram page.