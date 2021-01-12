Netflix puffs its chest, drops star-studded trailer of 2021 film lineup

Screenshot : Netflix

Not one to be outdone by the IP machine that is Disney+, Netflix just eschewed an exhausting investor’s day presentation for a tidy 3-minute trailer previewing every movie it has slotted for 2021. The streamer is promising to drop a new movie every week, the majority of which are brimming with A-list stars and high-concept premises. Oscar bait, prestige drama, horror, sci-fi, and romantic comedies—even that Fear Street trilogy we never thought was going to actually happen.

Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson kick off the clip, which advertises their upcoming movie Red Notice, and stars like Halle Berry, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Joey King, and Dave Bautista also make appearances alongside the myriad of clips.

Check it out below:

More to come...



