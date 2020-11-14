Netflix opts not to order more The Order

Photo : Netflix

Setting us up nicely for an easy headline pun, Netflix has decided not to order a third season of its supernatural drama The Order this week , ending its tale of warring academics, dark magicians, and werewolves (obviously) after just two seasons on the air. Per Variety, s howrunner Dennis Heaton announced the news on Twitter yesterday , along with a tweet laying out at least a few major plot points for the prospective third outing, which is the kind of “Fuck it, the fans would probably like to know” gesture that we can really appreciate .

The Order starred Jake Manley as a young college student who finds himself lured into the world of The Hermetic Order Of The Blue Rose, one of those Aleister Crowley-ish secret societies that are always hanging around on the fringes of collegiate society, trying to get kids to try a little black magick. (Or, at least, come to a youth group service.) The Canadian-American series also co-starred Louriza Tronco and Sarah Grey as Alyssa, who, we’re gathering from context clues, maybe didn’t have a great time in the show’s second season.

The Order aired its first season in March of 2019, then returned for its second (and, now, final) batch of installments in June of 2020.