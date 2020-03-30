Netflix opens the door for a 2nd season of Locke And Key

Photo : Ian Watson ( Netflix )

During a time when we could all use just a little more magic, Netflix has announced a second season of its coming-of-age comic book-to-TV adaptation, Locke And Key. The streaming giant made the announcement through the show’s social media on Monday morning.

“We are thrilled to be continuing the journey of Locke & Key alongside all of our amazing collaborators,” executive producers and co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill said in a statement. “We are grateful to Netflix for all their support, especially at this difficult time, and look forward to bringing you the exciting next chapter of our story.” Brian Wright, VP of Original Series at Netflix added: “We are so proud to have been part of this show and can’t wait to see all that Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and the entire creative team have in store for season two.”

The first season of Locke And Key—an adaptation of the popular comic book series from Joe Hill, Gabriel Rodriguez, and IDW Entertainment—arrived to Netflix on February 7 in a flurry of kaleidoscope-like special effects and a considerable amount of commentary about grief, loss, and trauma. After their father is mysteriously murdered, the Locke siblings Tyler, Kinsey and Bode move to their ancestral home with their recovering mother, Nina. There, they discover magical keys that are uniquely connected to their father’s death. By the end of the first season, the children become the Keepers Of The Keys, a role that they will come to embrace during the second season as the stakes mount. Here’s an excerpt of Joelle Monique’s review:

Most fantasy genre productions live or die by their visual effects—witness the animated dead eyes of America’s beloved Tom Hanks in Polar Express. But the visual effects used to create flight, ghosts, and a rad M.C. Escher-style mall in Locke & Key cast dizzying magic. The way the show visualizes some of the more abstract ideas from the comic book is equally as striking. Rather than shrink characters down in size, Locke & Key uses a combination of clever staging, doors that appear from nowhere, and oversized props to make the inside of someone’s mind just as expansive as the house the Locke family inhabits. There are also joyful little touches, like memories rendered as jars of candy displaying videos, which make the show accessible even to younger viewers.

Season one of Locke and Key starred Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Laysla De Oliveira, Aaron Ashmore, Petrice Jones, and Griffin Gluck. Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for the second season.