Netflix lists its 2020 movies, including new films from Spike Lee, David Fincher, and the Obamas

Photo : Paul R. Giunta ( Getty Images )

Netflix movies tend to fade into obscurity the moment they're released, a tragic side-effect of just how much content is shoveled into the streaming service's twisted furnace, but now Netflix is apparently looking to get ahead of the audience's inevitable forgetfulness by sharing a huge list of all of its 2020 movies "…so far." Netflix posted it on Twitter, the best place to share huge lists, but it neglected to offer release dates for any of these. That means it's still pretty likely that everyone will forget these movies are coming, but seeing as how there's some legitimately big projects in the list, it might be smart for all of us to bookmark this story and refer back to it from time to time as a refresher for the movies that are someday coming to Netflix.

Normally, this is the sort of thing where we’d throw in some fun jokes and pithy comments about the movies, maybe with some central gimmick like “which one is secretly a Cloverfield?” or “which one is about the Fantastic Four fighting the X-Men?” that ties everything together. Unfortunately for us/fortunately for you, Netflix’s list is so long, so we’ll just make sure you see some highlights, like David Fincher’s Mank, Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods with Chadwick Boseman, Ryan Murphy’s The Boys In The Band, Ryan Murphy’s The Prom, Alan Yang’s Tigertail, Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking Of Ending Things, Dee Rees’ The Last Thing He Wanted, and a new project produced by Barack and Michelle Obama called Crip Camp. There’s probably even some big ones we’re missing, any number of which could end up being a Cloverfield. You never know!

Click this tweet to get to the whole thread and full list.