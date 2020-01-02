Netflix is stepping up and Raising Dion for another season

Photo : Netflix

Netflix has renewed their superpowered drama series Raising Dion for a second season, per The Wrap. The streaming service announced today that they plan on bringing back the Michael B. Jordan-produced show, which heads back into production this year. As of now, there is no solid return date.

Based on an original comic book , Raising Dion—the story of a young boy and his single mother navigating life with his recently acquired superpowers— launched last October with nine episodes . Alisha Wainwright stars as Nicole, the young widow who is left alone to protect her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) from varied exploitative dangers after the death of her husband, Mark (Jordan). With the help—if you can call it that, all things considered— of Mark’s best friend and Dion’s godfather, Pat (Jason Ritter), Nicole and Dion work to unlock the many mysteries of the pint-sized hero’s newfound abilities.

Carol Barbee is set to return as showrunner while J ordan, Kenny Goodman, Kim Roth, comic creator Dennis Liu and Charles D. King resume their roles as executive producers. Jordan’s appearances in the first season were largely relegated to flashbacks, however certain developments within the first season’s finale lay the foundation for a potentially meatier role this time around. More importantly, this give Barbee and company another shot at, hopefully, a more focused approach to a fairly enchanting children’s superhero tale . And hopefully Dion will get to settle on his new suit. No capes, though.