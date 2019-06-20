Photo: James Dittiger (Netflix)

Having somehow not gotten her fill of sci-fi space drama on Battlestar Galactica, Katee Sackhoff is starring in another sci-fi space show called Another Life for Netflix that concerns an astronaut investigating the origin of some kind of alien artifact. We first heard about it last April, with the only information being that Sackhoff would star as space explorer Niko Breckinridge (a very “TV character” name), but now Netflix has announced a premiere date and the rest of the cast that will be joining Sackhoff on her dangerous journey.



As reported by TVLine, Another Life will also feature Selma Blair as a “21st-century influencer who uses journalism, social media, and keen intelligence” to break a big story that probably involves aliens, Supergirl’s Tyler Hoechlin will play the former captain of the spaceship who got replaced by Sackhoff (his name is Ian Yerxa, which is certainly another name), and Shameless’ Justin Chatwin will play a member of the United States Interstellar Command and Niko Breckinridge’s husband. The 10-episode first season of Another Life will premiere on July 25.