Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Netflix is reuniting the Father Of The Bride cast for a sorta-sequel

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Film
FilmFather Of The BrideSteve MartinReunionNetflixNancy Meyers
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Netflix is reuniting the iFather Of The Bride/i cast for a sorta-sequel
Screenshot: Netflix

2020's given us reunion after reunion, not to mention new spins on old stories, but Netflix is doing something special for its upcoming Father Of The Bride event. Though filmed remotely, Father Of The Bride: Part 3 (ish) appears to be more of a sequel to Nancy Meyers’ 1991 and 1995 films than it is a casual reunion. Netflix hinted as much on Tuesday, when it dropped a tweet that found Steve Martin’s George looking through digital photos of his daughter’s wedding before reading an e-mail inviting him to a “photo call.”

Advertisement

Martin, Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Martin Short, George Newbern, and Kieran “Roman Roy” Culkin will all be on hand, as will “a few special guests.” Watch a sorta-trailer for the event below; it begins with old footage of the previous films before ever-so-briefly teasing what’s to come.

It’s all in aid of José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization that provides meals during times of crisis. Father Of The Bride: Part 3 (ish) will stream via Netflix’s Facebook and YouTube channels beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Amazon announces a spin-off of The Boys about superheroes in college

Nicole Byer wants to know why Star Wars and Lord Of The Rings movies are "Just. So. Long."

Netflix’s Boys In The Band isn’t as claustrophobic as the original, but still packs a punch

Sofia Coppola reunites with Bill Murray but leaves youthful rapture behind in the charming On The Rocks