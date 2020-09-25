Netflix is reuniting the Father Of The Bride cast for a sorta-sequel

Screenshot : Netflix

2020's given us reunion after reunion, not to mention new spins on old stories, but Netflix is doing something special for its upcoming Father Of The Bride event. Though filmed remotely, Father Of The Bride: Part 3 (ish) appears to be more of a sequel to Nancy Meyers’ 1991 and 1995 films than it is a casual reunion . Netflix hinted as much on Tuesday, when it dropped a tweet that found Steve Martin’s George looking through digital photos of his daughter’s wedding before reading an e-mail inviting him to a “photo call.”

Martin, Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Martin Short, George Newbern, and Kieran “Roman Roy” Culkin will all be on hand , as will “ a few s pecial guests.” Watch a sorta-trailer for the event below; it begins with old footage of the previous films before ever-so-briefly teasing what’s to come.

It’s all in aid of José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization that provides meals during times of crisis. Father Of The Bride: Part 3 (ish) will stream via Netflix’s Facebook and YouTube channels beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.