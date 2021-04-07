Kanye West Photo : Brad Barket / Stringer ( Getty Images )



If you’ve been desperate for just a bit more insight into Kanye West’s huge brain, you’re in for a treat. According to Billboard, the Wyoming ranch owner, sometimes pastor, Yeezy crocs creator, 2024 POTUS hopeful, and recent divorcee has just inked a flashy deal with Netflix that is worth $30 million. For that chunk of change, the streamer will get a docuseries that’s been 21 long years in the making, reportedly filled with tons of home videos and hours of never-before-seen footage.

The project promises to offer a behind-the-scenes look at West ’s expansive career in both music and fashion. The documentary will also spotlight the death of his mother, Donda West, and his failed 2020 presidential campaign. It is still unclear how overtly the multi-part series will address the rapper’s bipolar disorder or touch on his cryptic Twitter rants, public feuds, or his increasingly messy split with wife of six years, Kim Kardashian.

The still- untitle d doc will be helmed by m usic video producers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, who last worked with ’Ye on his “Through the Wire” and “Jesus Walks (Version 30) ” music videos. In addition to working on music videos for other prominent hip hop and R&B artists, Coodie and Chike also directed A Kid From Coney Island ( a documentary that highlighted the life and career of former basketball player Stephon Marbury), s o the producer duo are clearly no strangers to work with public figures who are often polarizing and/or controversial.

Billboard reports that the documentary will be release later this year, however Netflix has yet to confirm a date.

Though West has kept a pretty low profile since news of his divorce went public, last month, he took home his first gospel Grammy for his Jesus Is King record. The win marked his first Grammy in almost a decade.