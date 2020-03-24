Clockwise from top: Chance the Rapper, Cardi B, and T.I. on Rhythm + Flow; Shubham Goel on The Circle; Love Is Blind; Marie Kondo Photo : Rhythm + Flow ( Netflix ) , Eddy Chen ( Netflix ) , Love Is Blind ( Netflix ) , Tidying Up with Marie Kondo ( Netflix )

It’s apparently R eality S how R enewal D ay at Netflix: The streaming service announced that Rhythm + Flow, The Circle, and Love Is Blind will all return with second seasons premiering in 2021, along with a new series from decluttering expert Marie Kondo.



“It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s vice president of nonfiction series and comedy specials says in a statement released to The A.V. Club. “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”

We don’t know exact viewerships because Netflix loves to be so secretive, but all of these properties were touted as hits for the streamer so it’s no surprise they signed up for more. Though it is impressive they were able to get all three Rhythm + Flow judges back, given their busy day jobs.

Here’s a bit about each series, as described by Netflix.

Rhythm + Flow

Let the games begin! Judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris return, looking for the next hip-hop sensation in season two of the music competition series Rhythm + Flow. The judges will join other industry legends in a multi-city search to find raw, undiscovered artists looking for their come up. Auditions are now open at RhythmAndFlow.com.

The Circle (actually renewed for two new seasons)

Season one challenged contestants to win over their fellow players without seeing each other in this modern social experiment competition. Host Michelle Buteau returns as all new contestants and catfish enter The Circle vying for a $100,000 prize—but new strategies, challenges, and twists are in store for the next two U.S. seasons. (The Circle: Brazil is currently available to stream.) In a game where anyone can be anyone, who will be the next winner? Casting is open at TheCircleCasting.com.

Love Is Blind (also renewed for two more seasons)

Is love blind? Season one’s emotional roller coaster proved it can be for some, but hosts Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick Lachey (obviously) will ask the question again as new singles prepare to enter the pods for the dating experiment. Season two is currently casting in Chicago with season three to follow.

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo

In 2019, Marie Kondo’s method of tidying up changed the way the world viewed organization. In this new series, Marie and her team set out to tidy one small town in America, sparking joy in big new ways. Visit TidyMyTown.com to nominate a town for Marie Kondo’s new joy-sparking mission.