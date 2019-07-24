Image: Netflix

After only one season, Netflix has asked the critically loved, madcap avian duo Tuca & Bertie to fly the coop. The deeply disappointing cancellation news was confirmed this afternoon by creator Lisa Hanawalt, who also shared a few parting sentiments in a thread.

Advertisement

Netflix also released a statement:

“Lisa Hanawalt created a relatable yet whimsical world in Tuca & Bertie. We’re grateful to Lisa, and her fellow executive producers Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, and EPs/stars Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, along with all of the writers and animators for sharing the funny and dynamic female bird duo of Tuca and Bertie with the world. While Tuca & Bertie won’t have a second season, we’re proud to feature this story on Netflix for years to come.”

Advertisement

Tuca & Bertie starred Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, and Steven Yeun along with an impressive roster of guest stars like Nicole Byer, Reggie Watts, Tessa Thompson, and others. More than its candy-coated packaging and odd hijinks, the pair of feathered best friends navigated mental health, sexual assault, toxic family dynamics, and commitment issues in ways that were heartfelt and jarringly authentic. We recently named Tuca & Bertie one of our favorite shows of the year so far, and the season (and series) finale ended with so much left to explore between the pair of oddly matched friends as well as the rocky relationship between Wong’s Bertie and Yeun’s adoringly mild-mannered Speckle.

Farewell, Tuca & Bertie. We’ll miss your vibrant friendship, boundless potential, and those super cool smoking plant women.