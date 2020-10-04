Netflix goes Over The Moon in vibrant trailer for new animated film

Screenshot : Over The Moon

Just in time for the Mid-Autumn Festival (or, if you prefer, Moon Festival), Netflix has released the final trailer for Over The Moon, a gorgeous new animated film from Glen Keane. The movie, which will stream on Netflix beginning October 23, is inspired by Chang’e, the Chinese moon goddess. In this retelling of the fables, a young girl named Fei Fei (voiced by Cathy Ang), who grew up hearing stories of Chang’e from her mother, builds a rocket ship to travel to the moon and meet the goddess. Neon-splashed tableaux and wacky, space animal-related hijinks ensue:

As befits most animated ventures, Over The Moon has a star-studded cast that includes John Cho (playing another hot dad), Sandra Oh, Ken Jeong, and Phillipa Soo, the latter of whom voices the moon goddess herself. With the Hamilton alum on board, expect epic musical numbers on the moon along with a life-affirming lesson. Over The Moon’s pedigree extends past its cast: Keane, the renowned animator/illustrator who worked on Disney classics The Little Mermaid and Aladdin, co-directs with fellow Oscar winner (for Paperman) John Kahrs. Kahrs’ Paperman collaborator (and spouse) Gennie Rim, who won an Emmy for her work on Love, Death And Robots, produced the film with Pearl Studio’s Peilin Chou.

Over The Moon will rise October 23 on Netflix.