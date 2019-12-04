Netflix finally reveals Locke & Key release date in first promo image

Joe Hill’s Locke & Key graphic novels have had a very long, very bumpy road to television. Following a failed FOX pilot (directed by Mark Romanek, no less) and a deal that fell through with Hulu, the series—from creators Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill (The Haunting Of Hill House) —is set to make its debut on Netflix, and we finally know when: February 7, 2020. The streamer also released the first key art (LOL GET IT) for Locke & Key, which does indeed feature a key (OMG THESE GENIUSES):



Image : Netflix

Based on the great graphic novels by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke & Key is described as follows:

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), the series is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.

Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield (Scandal), Jackson Robert Scott (It Chapter Two), Connor Jessup (American Crime), Emilia Jones (Horrible Histories), Bill Heck (The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs), and more, with Joe Hill and Andy Muschietti among the series’ producers.