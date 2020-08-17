Photo : Netflix

Comedian Michelle Buteau is to Netflix what John Ratzenberger is to Pixar: Anytime the streaming giant needs a quick-witted funny lady to breeze in and out with a little humor—whether she’s Ali Wong’s business partner, a temporary shoulder to cry on for Gina Rodriguez, an ivy league university admissions counselor, or just has a lot to say about house full of hot people ran my social media—Buteau is the woman to call. All things considered, nobody has put in more hours at that place than Buteau, so it’s only fitting that her hard work be rewarded with a stand-up special where she can finally be the star.

Netflix has announced Buteau’s new stand-up special, Welcome to Buteaupia. Per Netflix, Buteau plans to tackle parenthood, cultural difference, and the overlooked value of short men during the hour-long jaunt. Fellow comedian Wanda Sykes served as the special’s producer under the all-female producing team, Push It Productions. Page Hurwitz both produced and directed that stand-up . Welcome to Buteaupia begins streaming on September 29.