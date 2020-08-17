Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Netflix finally gives Michelle Buteau her own comedy special, Welcome to Buteaupia

shannonlmiller
Shannon Miller
Filed to:TV
TVNetflixMichelle ButeauWelcome To Buteaupia
Save
Illustration for article titled Netflix finally gives Michelle Buteau her own comedy special, iWelcome to Buteaupia/i
Photo: Netflix

Comedian Michelle Buteau is to Netflix what John Ratzenberger is to Pixar: Anytime the streaming giant needs a quick-witted funny lady to breeze in and out with a little humor—whether she’s Ali Wong’s business partner, a temporary shoulder to cry on for Gina Rodriguez, an ivy league university admissions counselor, or just has a lot to say about house full of hot people ran my social media—Buteau is the woman to call. All things considered, nobody has put in more hours at that place than Buteau, so it’s only fitting that her hard work be rewarded with a stand-up special where she can finally be the star.

Advertisement

Netflix has announced Buteau’s new stand-up special, Welcome to Buteaupia. Per Netflix, Buteau plans to tackle parenthood, cultural difference, and the overlooked value of short men during the hour-long jaunt. Fellow comedian Wanda Sykes served as the special’s producer under the all-female producing team, Push It Productions. Page Hurwitz both produced and directed that stand-up. Welcome to Buteaupia begins streaming on September 29.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Do What You Want tells Bad Religion’s story—or most of it, anyway

Taylor Swift asks fans to bring down U.S. president with controversial "vote early" message

Jim Lee offers reassurances about DC Comics' future, teases new Batman book by John Ridley

“Maybe Moe gets a cell phone”: 12 Simpsons characters who actually evolved