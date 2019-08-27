Netflix finally figured out some release dates for The Irishman

Screenshot : Netflix ( YouTube

There was no way a champion of cinema like Martin Scorsese was going to go off and make a movie for Netflix without releasing it in theaters—the question was when will The Irishman hit theaters, and how long will it stay there? Following recent news that Netflix was struggling to come to an agreement with major theater chains over the terms of the film’s theatrical release window, Deadline reports that the two entities have figured out how to get along for the greater good of our eyeballs: The Irishman will hit theaters on November 1 for a 27-day run followed by a November 27 Netflix release, effectively sorting out your Thanksgiving football counter-programming concerns. Scorsese’s latest, which reunites him with Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, will have a limited release for the first week before opening in additional theaters nationwide on November 8.



Written by Steve Zaillan, The Irishman is based on the Charles Brandt novel I Heard You Paint Houses, and follows an aging hitman who recounts his professional involvement with Jimmy Hoffa. Netflix recently dropped the first trailer for the ambitious gangster drama, offering a sneak peek at the digital effects used to de-age Robert De Niro, who has been rather convincingly transformed into a character from a Grand Theft Auto cut scene.