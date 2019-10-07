Netflix drops trailer for Santa origin story Klaus, its first animated feature

Jason Schwartzman and J.K. Simmons headline this first trailer for Klaus, an animated feature that turns Santa’s origin story into a rollicking buddy comedy. Directed by Despicable Me co-creator Sergio Pablos, the film serves as Netflix’s first foray into the field of animated features, as well as its stab at an Oscar in the field. The painterly 2D animation is charming. The Panic! At the Disco song? Less so.

Klaus opens in theaters on November 8, and lands on the streaming platform the following week.