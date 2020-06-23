Screenshot : YouTube

Over the past few months, Netflix has stood as one of the last remaining bastions of entertainment as we’ve always known it, continuing to release energetic trailers for its previously filmed properties . It was only a matter of time before the pandemic caught up with the streaming giant, challenging its collaborators to produce fresh content while adjusting to the current climate . It’s a model that has somewhat worked for TV over the past few months, rendering a few specials and creative narration tools . For Homemade, Netflix turned to a few prolific filmmakers to produce a number of short films while in isolation, hoping to find its own voice in this new normal.

“Filmed using only equipment found at home, the stories range from intimate diaries of the filmmakers’ day-to-day life to short tales of fiction across multiple genres, offering a magnifying glass over how the lockdown impacted different countries and lives around the world,” said Netflix. Helmed by Jackie director Pablo Larrain, Homemade showcases work from 17 filmmakers from around the country, including Ladj Ly, Paolo Sorrentino, Rachel Morrison, Rachel Morrison, Rungano Nyoni, Natalia Beristáin, Sebastian Schipper, Naomi Kawase, David Mackenzie, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Nadine Labaki, Khaled Mouzanar, Antonio Campos, Johnny Ma, Kristen Stewart, Gurinder Chadha, Sebastián Lelio and Ana Lily Amirpour. The films can be viewed individually or as one long feature.

Homemade begins streaming June 30. In the meantime, check out the trailer below.