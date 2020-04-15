Photo : LARA SOLANKI ( Netflix )

Mindy Kaling is back in the TV game, and this time she’s telling horny teenage girl stories, as one should. Netflix released the trailer for Kaling’s coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, which follows the high school hijinks of Devi, a sophomore who is eager to lose her virginity, be some version of cool, and climb the ranks of adulthood. Flanked by her two best friends, Devi will embark on the same vividly embarrassing journey that her fictional male counterparts get to have onscreen way more often. The series is inspired by Kaling’s own experience as a first-generation Indian American teenager.



Here’s the official synopsis from Netflix:



“Never Have I Ever is a new coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars newcomer, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations. Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer.”

The executive producer duo established a working relationship on Kaling’s flagship creation The Mindy Project, where Lang was a writer and story editor. Never Have I Ever begins streaming on Netflix April 27. For now, you can check out the trailer below.