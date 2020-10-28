Netflix delivers joy in the form of a season 2 renewal for The Baby-Sitters Club

The Baby-Sitters Club Photo : KAILEY SCHWERMAN/NETFLIX

Per Variety, Netflix has renewed The Baby-Sitters Club for a second season. The news arrives to a collective sigh of relief from longtime fans of the Scholastic series and anyone else who is desperately grasping for shreds of good news to get them through the next week. It’s great to see something so pure survived the odds.



The new season is due to premiere sometime in 2021, which might actually be a relatively attainable goal now that productions are slowly finding ways to return to work amid the still-thriving pandemic. Showrunner and executive producer Rachel Shukert will return for the new season as will series author Ann M. Martin, who serves as a producer. The first season arrived in July to a smattering of appreciative reviews—including ours, which dubbed the series “captivating family TV.” Based loosely on Martin’s popular book series , the show follows Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, Dawn Schafer, and later Jessie Ramsey and Mallory Pike as they attempt to run a successful baby-sitting business in their picturesque town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

Sophie Grace , Malia Baker , Momona Tamada , Shay Rudolph , Xochitl Gomez , Anais Lee , and Vivian Watson make up the young starring cast alongside Alicia Silverstone as Kristy’s mother, Elizabeth Thomas Brewer, and Mark Feuerstein as Watson Brewer. Hopefully season two will mark the return of the neighborhood coven of witches.