Big Mouth has two seasons, a Valentine’s Day special, and a third season renewal under its belt, but Netflix wants the animated adult comedy to open even wider. The streamer just ordered not one, not two, but three new seasons of the show as part of a new, multi-year deal it’s inked with Brutus Pink, the animation production company co-founded by creators Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg. That not only promises Big Mouth a total of six seasons, but also a whole new slate of animated shows and films for children to get traumatized by after their parents turn it on and walk away without realizing how disgusting (and also kinda sweet?) it is.

“Big Mouth brilliantly captures the most awkward phase in a person’s life, puberty, in a hilarious yet heartwarming way,” said Mike Moon, head of adult animation for Netflix, in a press release. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Brutus Pink and bring more stories, more humor, and more hormones to Netflix members around the world.”



Though not as big in scope, the deal evokes one recently made by Adult Swim, which ordered 70 new episodes of its hit series Rick And Morty last year.