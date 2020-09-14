Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Netflix buys secret quarantine film Malcolm & Marie starring Zendaya and John David Washington

shannonlmiller
Shannon Miller
Filed to:TIFF
TIFFMalcolm & MarieZendayaJohn David WashingtonNetflixsam levinson
1
Save
Malcolm &amp; Marie
Malcolm & Marie
Photo: Netflix

Back in July we talked a little bit about Malcolm & Marie, presumably the first full-length feature film to be entirely conceived in quarantine (and the lengthy list of COVID-compliant precautions that made it possible). Now, the romantic drama has a home with Netflix. Per Variety and Deadline, the streaming giant purchased the rights to Euphoria creator Sam Levinson’s project for a modest $30 million during the virtual Toronto International Film Festival—one of the highest buyouts to come out of a festival.

Advertisement

“I am so grateful to this cast and crew, many of whom are my Euphoria family, for coming together during such uncertain times,” Levinson said in a statement.We felt privileged to be able to make this film together and we did so with a lot of love. We are all thrilled that it has ended up with Netflix which is unparalleled in allowing filmmakers the freedom to tell their stories that reach audiences all over the world.”

Starring fellow Euphoria cohort Zendaya and Tenet’s John David Washington, Malcolm & Marie follows a couple returning home from a film premiere. As they dive into a discussion about past relationships, things “take an unexpected turn,” as indicated in a brief synopsis via Variety. Before the general public had caught wind of the project, those privy to the Levinson-penned script had already begun to make early comparisons to Marriage Story. Netflix has been brandishing its seemingly bottomless wallet at TIFF this year in order to bring a number of high-profile titles tot he platform, like Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised (for which Neflix paid $20 million) and Pieces Of A Woman starring Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf.

Shannon Miller

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Ratched’s origins of evil serve up more spectacle than depth

Don’t stop the record: 25 hidden tracks worth waiting for

Give Link a break: Celebrating the legends of people other than Zelda

The Boys connects America’s racist history and present with “Nothing Like It In The World”