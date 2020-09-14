Malcolm & Marie Photo : Netflix

Back in July we talked a little bit about Malcolm & Marie, presumably the first full-length feature film to be entirely conceived in quarantine (and the lengthy list of COVID-compliant precautions that made it possible). Now, the romantic drama has a home with Netflix. Per Variety and Deadline, t he streaming giant purchased the rights to Euphoria creator Sam Levinson’s project for a modest $30 million during the virtual Toronto International Film Festival—one of the highest buyouts to come out of a festival.

“I am so grateful to this cast and crew, many of whom are my Euphoria family, for coming together during such uncertain times,” Levinson said in a statement. “ We felt privileged to be able to make this film together and we did so with a lot of love. We are all thrilled that it has ended up with Netflix which is unparalleled in allowing filmmakers the freedom to tell their stories that reach audiences all over the world.”

Starring fellow Euphoria cohort Zendaya and Tenet’s John David Washington, Malcolm & Marie follows a couple returning home from a film premiere. As they dive into a discussion about past relationships, things “ take an unexpected turn,” as indicated in a brief synopsis via Variety. Before the general public had caught wind of the project, those privy to the Levinson-penned script had already begun to make early comparisons to Marriage Story. Netflix has been brandishing its seemingly bottomless wallet at TIFF this year in order to bring a number of high-profile titles tot he platform, like Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised (for which Neflix paid $20 million) and Pieces Of A Woman starring Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf.