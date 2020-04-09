Netflix announces Tiger King after-show, hosted by Joel McHale

Photo : Netflix

Putting a cap on a thread of Tiger King speculation that did not, for once, fixate itself firmly on the question of “Hey, who tried to murder who?”, Netflix has confirmed rumors that a follow-up episode of the provocative docuseries is in the works. Ensuring that things stay properly Soup-y, the streaming service has also recruited Joel McHale to host the after-show, which will feature most of the show’s cast members who aren’t either in prison (Joe Exotic), or just sick of, y’know, the near-constant murder accusations and/or attempts (Carole Baskin).

Titled “The Tiger King And I,” the special is being billed as the eighth episode of the series, with McHale conducting interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe, talking to them about their sudden brush with luridly documented infamy. As such, the special probably won’t sell the show for anyone who was already on the fence about its particular brand of “Hey, look at these weirdos” melodrama, but it might provide some closure for anyone who wasn’t willing to shell out on Cameo for a more direct message from most of the show’s participants.

“The Tiger King And I” will air on Netflix on April 12.

