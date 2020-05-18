Photo : Netflix

Major spoiler alert for those who haven’t gotten around to streaming Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, and Brad Falchuk’s glitzy, but chaotic first project with Netflix : The Politician doesn’t dig into the real meat of young upstart Payton Hobart’s (Ben Platt) storied path to political infamy until the final episode of its first season. After a very involved school election falls , essentially ruining the rest of his high school career, Payton finds himself in the throes of a bigger, far tougher race for Senate. Now the streamer has announced the premiere for the dark comedy’s previously guaranteed second season along with a first glimpse of what’s to come.

Photo : Netflix

While last season followed Platt’s high-strung Payton and his scandal-clad play for class presidency, season two will chart his effort to unseat beloved Dede Standish (Judith Light) for New York State Senate over the span of seven episodes . Relentless in his pursuit of the White House , Payton surrounds himself with his old, equally ambitious friends and steadies himself for the fight of his still-privileged life . This, naturally, should include some exposed secrets, a little back-stabbing, and perhaps a musical number or two, if season one set any sort of precede nt . Perhaps more importantly, it’ll also test Payton’s newfound resolve to be a better person. Will he remain on the better side of ethics now that he’s starting from scratch, or will he revert back to the cutthroat life of deceit and selfishness he’s always known?

Photo : Netflix

Photo : Netflix

Gwenyth Paltrow also returns as Payton’s mother, who exits her cushy life in order to pursue her own very muddied dreams. Per Netflix’s official synopsis: “ Georgina Hobart makes a momentous decision that threatens to upstage him and everything he’s hoping to accomplish. But if Payton wants to rise above petty politics and succeed without compromising his character, he must find his voice and strengthen his political message to inspire and excite the voters.”

The series also stars Lucy Boynton, Zoey, Deutch, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine and Rahne Jones. Prepare for another season of skewed morality, sharp insults, fashion, and probably way more Bette Midler: The Politician returns June 19.