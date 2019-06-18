Photo: Netflix

Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee was once the shining jewel of the Crackle streaming service, but now it’s been a few years since the star of Bee Movie left for the greener pastures of Netflix. Next month, Seinfeld is dropping a whole new batch of episodes where he and another funny person get in a vehicle to go drink some hot bean juice, and Netflix is ready to share a premiere date and a list of who’ll be joining Seinfeld in his little chats.

Via a press release, Netflix says the new season will drop on July 19, and it will feature appearances from Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Matthew Broderick, Jamie Foxx, Sebastian Maniscalco, Martin Short, Mario Joyner, Melissa Villaseñor, Bridget Everett, Barry Marder, and Ricky Gervais (who is apparently some sort of atheist, though he doesn’t like to talk about it). All of the previous seasons of Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee are on Netflix, and Crackle—now Sony Crackle, not to be confused with Hershey’s Krackel—is doing just fine.