Netflix announces new, candid Michelle Obama documentary Becoming

Today is the day that streaming platforms have chosen to casually announce some big-name additions to their new offerings for May. Earlier today, Disney+ announced the early arrival of The Rise Of Skywalker in time for May The Fourth . Not to be totally outdone, Netflix just released the details of a documentary centering the life and rise of Michelle Obama, which will join the platform early next month. Your move, Crackle.

Titled Becoming, the documentary originates from Higher Ground, the production run by the former Fi rst L ady and her husband, former President Barack Obama. It shares a name with her best-selling memoir, which was released in November 2018 . Here is Netflix’s official synopsis of the Nadia Hallgren-directed film :

“Becoming is an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House. The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories.”

In the above teaser, Obama sits with a group of young girls as they ask her about her shift back into civilian life . “It’s a whole new track,” she answers truthfully. “I’m doing what you’re doing. I’m figuring out what I want to do, what I care about.” It’s a clip devoid of swelling musical accompaniment or overly produced frames to provide a snippet of a very real conversation. Obama was very complimentary of Hallgren’s vision in a recent statement:

“ It’s hard these days to feel grounded or hopeful, but I hope that like me, you’ll find joy and a bit of respite in what Nadia has made. Because she’s a rare talent, someone whose intelligence and compassion for others comes through in every frame she shoots. Most importantly, she understands the meaning of community, the power of community, and her work is magically able to depict it.”

Becoming arrives to Netflix on May 6.