Netflix and Ubisoft team up for another attempt at a live-action Assassin's Creed adaptation

Assassin’s Creed Revelations Screenshot : Ubisoft/YouTube

We’d say that it couldn’t get much worse than the ill-fated 2016 film adaptation of Ubisoft’s ever-popular Assassin’s Creed but if 2020 has taught us a singular lesson , it’s that anything has the capacity to get way, way worse. Still, we’re going to remain marginally hopeful that Netflix and Ubisoft have somehow solved the riddle of a decent video game live-action retread. We imagine that both entities feel rather confident in their combined abilities as the two have entered an agreement to produce multiple shows underneath the Assassin’s Creed banner, starting with a live-action series.

Advertisement

“ We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for,” said Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s v ice p resident of o riginal s eries, in a statement . “From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.”

The multi-project deal will ultimately result in at least one live-action series, and animated show, and anime. Though the live-action series is currently in development, Netflix is still in search for a showrunner. Ubisoft Film & Television’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as executive producers. Altman expressed his optimism for the new project: “We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe.”