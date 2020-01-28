Netflix and Big Mouth animation studio Titmouse take their union up a notch with expanded deal

Image : Netflix

When you’ve got a good relationship going, why not take a leap of faith and go all the way? Take Netflix and animation studio Titmouse. They’ve managed to churn out one of the platform’s most notable successes with Big Mouth, an Emmy-nominated vehicle of intelligently crass humor and, if we do say so ourselves, some of Maya Rudolph’s best work. There’s also The Midnight Gospel, a forthcoming animated series from Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and comedian Duncan Trussell that uses actual interview clips from Trussell’s podcast, Duncan Trussell Family Hour. With so much potential at their fingertips, Deadline reports that Netflix and Titmouse have decided to take their relationship to the next level with an expanded, multi-year deal that will ultimately bolster their shared adult animation slate.

Titmouse’s president Chris Prynoski is very excited about the new deal in a statement that Deadline has shared:

“When Netflix asked if we wanted to go steady, we were thrilled. When we asked if it could be an open relationship, they said, ‘Yeah, of course. It’s the 21st century, kid. That’s the only way we’ll have it.’ Now we are friends with benefits and I couldn’t be more stoked. This new and exciting relationship will help quench our relentless thirst for producing animated cartoons. Excuse me, I’m gonna go carve NF+TM on a tree now.”

Netflix’s head of adult animation, Mike Moon, followed up with the his own expression of confidence: “We’re thrilled to expand our collaboration with Chris, [Titmouse co-owner Shannon Prynoski], and the entire team at Titmouse as we continue to develop and produce bold original animation together.” Aside from the Netflix gems of the present and future, Titmouse is also the creative force behind Adult Swim mainstays like Venture Bros., Black Dynamite, Metalocalypse, and others. We wish the new Facebook-official couple well and hope that their blessed union results in a few precious bundles of joy, like an origin story film starring Depression Kitty.