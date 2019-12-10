Nemesis lives in the first trailer for Capcom's Resident Evil 3 remake

Screenshot : RE3 ( YouTube

Capcom’s from-the-ground-up remake of Resident Evil 2 was even better than we could’ve hoped, giving the original’s compelling story and anxious horror a sumptuous, refined aesthetic and a few new surprises. Today , the developer and publisher officially revealed that it’s giving the same treatment to Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, a game not quite as beloved as its predecessor. If anything, Nemesis benefits more from a remake than RE2, so color us excited by this new trailer.

No, you won’t hear Nemesis’ signature growl of “Staaaarrrsss ,” but you will catch the briefest of glimpses of the game’s relentless biological weapon, which pursues RE1 protagonist Jill Valentine and other members of the S.T.A.R.S. tactical group throughout Raccoon City. The three minutes of gameplay on display is more focused on the breadth and clutter of its sprawling world, as well as its gruff cast of characters, with a heavy focus on Jill and a very hunky Carlos Oliveira. Per the footage, t he over-the-shoulder shooting style used in the RE2 remake will also be deployed here.

Better yet, copies of the game also include the 4v1 multiplayer survival game, Resident Evil Resistance.

According to Sony’s State Of Play livestream, t he Resident Evil 3 remake lurches onto PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam on April 3, 2020.