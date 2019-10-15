Neil Patrick Harris might jack in to The Matrix 4

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Neil Patrick Harris is in talks to join Lana Wachowski’s fourth Matrix movie, the existence of which was unexpectedly confirmed back in August. We already knew that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss were both returning, even though Neo and Trinity both definitely died in the third movie, and they’ll be joined by series newcomer Yayha Abdul-Mateen II, who might be playing a younger version of Morpheus (which makes just as little sense as Neo and Trinity coming back). We also heard that Keanu Reeves thinks the script is “very ambitious,” which sounds a bit more negative than he probably intended it to.

Now, even though Neil Patrick Harris has been sucked out of its futuristic human battery pod and splashed down into what must be some pretty gross water so he can be picked up by the surviving humans, we don’t really know anything new about Matrix 4. We don’t know who Harris will be playing, we don’t know how these characters will be alive and/or younger, and we don’t know what snappy subtitle the sequel will have (Matrix Rebooted or Matrix Revived are both too on-the-nose, so hopefully they don’t use those).