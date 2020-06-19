Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Nearly 40 Irish artists cover Cranberries' "Dreams" to raise funds for domestic abuse survivors

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Music
MusicCranberriesDreamscover songsSafe IrelandDomestic Abuse
Illustration for article titled Nearly 40 Irish artists cover Cranberries Dreams to raise funds for domestic abuse survivors
Screenshot: YouTube

Few ‘90s cuts still swoon as hard as Cranberries’ “Dreams,” a track so immersive and enduring that it’s still being covered by the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Japanese Breakfast, MisterWives, Bleachers, and Poppy, among others.

But, gorgeous as they are, none achieve the grandeur of the below rendition, which was assembled virtually by nearly 40 Irish artists to help raise funds for Safe Ireland, an organization committed to “transforming the response to domestic violence.” Among them are talents like Lisa Hannigan, Imelda May, and RuthAnne, who, per Hot Press, helped organize the collaboration.

Guitar, bass, keys, strings, and even a harp underscore some seriously impressive harmonies from a diverse slate of performers. Give it a listen below.

As the video notes, instances of domestic abuse have reportedly increased by 20% since the COVID-19 lockdown. You can make a contribution and learn more about how it helps those in need here.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

