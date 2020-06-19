Screenshot : YouTube

Few ‘90s cuts still swoon as hard as Cranberries’ “Dreams,” a track so immersive and enduring that it’s still being covered by the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Japanese Breakfast, MisterWives, Bleachers, and Poppy, among others.



But, gorgeous a s they are, none achieve the grandeur of the below rendition, which was assembled virtually by nearly 40 Irish artists to help raise funds for Safe Ireland, an organization committed to “ transforming the response to domestic violence.” Among them are talents like Lisa Hannigan, Imelda May, and RuthAnne, who, per Hot Press, helped organize the collaboration.

Guitar, bass, keys, strings, and even a harp underscore some seriously impressive harmonies from a diverse slate of performers. Give it a listen below.

As the video notes, instances of domestic abuse have reportedly increased by 20% since the COVID-19 lockdown. You can make a contribution and learn more about how it helps those in need here.

